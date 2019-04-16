Council in U-turn over Cushendall market

Lisa Gregg

Lisa Gregg

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

A MARKET trader has praised Council officials for using their 'common sense' following their U-turn on an Easter Market in Cushendall.

Gary McParland told The Chronicle how he has been attending the market, held in the Cushendall boat yard, for over 20 years, but at the beginning of last week received a letter from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council which could have seen an end to his trading there.

Gary said: “Me and about 20 other traders have been trading in Cushendall on Easter Monday and Tuesday and again on July 12 and 13 for a long long time, and my parents before me.

“So you can imagine my surprise when this week, not even two weeks to go until the Easter market, market traders received a letter informing us that Council were no longer running the market.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked. The letter said if we needed to know more to call a certain number, but that was as far as it went for an explanation!”

Gary told how he and a number of market traders usually stayed overnight in the area on these occasions giving business to local B&Bs, restaurants and bars.

He said: “We sell stuff from rugs, to tools, plants, clothes, toys, food etc.. it's just a regular market but when we have these events in the diary we order in extra stock, so with less than two weeks to go to the annual Easter market, we all have extra stuff sitting to sell.”

