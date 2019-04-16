Charity night held in memory of Sonya

THE FAMILY and friends of much-loved Ballycastle woman, Sonya McGuckian, paid tribute to her at a fundraising night earlier this month where money was raised for the British Lung Foundation.



Just three short months after losing his wife to a number of lung conditions, Kieran McGuckian said their Bay City Rollers event was the 'perfect tribute' to Sonya, who lit up any room she entered.



The community carer, who turned 55 just weeks before she passed away, loved a laugh and Kieran said her bubbly character made people look forward to seeing her on her calls.



He said: “Sonya loved her job as a carer, the people she cared for just loved to see her coming, she was such a positive person.”

