Two new faces as Bill Kennedy returns

THE DUP have chosen their candidates for the May 2 council elections, with the selection process being completed at their spring conference at the weekend.



There are three DEA's (District Electoral Areas) in the Ballymoney and Moyle areas, Ballymoney, Causeway and The Glens.



Seven candidates in total will be running in these three areas with two new faces joining existing councillors and a third, former Ballymoney Mayor Bill Kennedy, making a return to politics.



The party are running three candidates in the seven seat Ballymoney DEA, down from four last time, with current councillors John Finlay and Alan McClean being joined by first time candidate Mr Ivor Wallace.



Commenting on Mr Wallace, a DUP spokesperson said: “Since moving to Ballymoney over thirty years ago Ivor Wallace has been involved in the local community.



“He opened The Scoop Shop on the main street which eventually evolved into BudsnBows. The Ballymoney people accepted him as one of their own and gave him great support. After 16 years Ivor moved on and he became a mobile locksmith serving Ballymoney and the Triangle area.



“Over the years Ivor has served in many roles. He has been heavily involved in his church as well as much charity work.



Hundreds of treasure hunts have been compiled. Cancer Research, Muscular Dystrophy, Prison Fellowship as well as others have benefited from Ivor's help and expertise.



“One of Ivor's interests is Ulster -Scots; he has written and performed many Ulster-Scots poems and presents the gospel programmes on the local community radio station Fuse FM.”

