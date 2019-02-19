Fill your buckets!

A LOCAL shop on Rathlin Island is upping their efforts to reduce plastic waste by offering a free hot drink for those who collect rubbish from the beach.



The managers of Rathlin Co-Op Shop, located in Church Bay, were inspired by the initiative after seeing a similar post on social media.



Speaking to the Chronicle, Aoife O’Broin Molloy explained that this idea is just one of many to tackle the problem of pollution.



“The idea of a free coffee for collecting a bucket of rubbish came from a post we saw on Facebook of another cafe offering the deal,” she said.



“We thought it was a simple yet effective idea and decided to offer it ourselves.



“The idea ties in with a lot of initiatives on Rathlin to reduce plastic waste and keep the island tidy not only for visitors and the public, but for the residents themselves.

