'Cashing in' on hospital visitors

CHARGING Causeway Hospital patients and visitors for using the cash machine there has been branded “disgraceful” by former DUP MLA and ex-Councillor Adrian McQuillan.



Mr McQuillan, who was recently selected by the DUP to stand in the local council elections in May, hit out after a disgruntled local resident contacted him to complain about the 95 pence fee she had paid to withdraw money from the Cashzone ATM at the Coleraine hospital.



He told the Coleraine Chronicle: “It is bad enough that car parking charges were introduced at the hospital but to now be charged for withdrawing your own money is disgraceful.



“Visiting a sick relative or keeping a hospital appointment is worrying enough, without this unnecessary stress.

