‘Dont allow these parasites in our community!’

GLENS Sinn Féin representative Mr Oliver McMullan has appealed to parents to protect their young people and other members of the community when it comes to illegal drugs.



Mr McMullan told The Chronicle: “Over the past few years I have been monitoring the drug scene in the Glens. I have spoken to the PSNI, parents and young people, it is clear that substance use has increased, and the amounts circulating can be staggering.



“Of course this can not happen without local suppliers, these people are the source of the problem and they are making money from the misery of others'.”



Mr McMullan said that recent events in the Glens has brought the drug scene to the public's attention and claimed men with baseball bats came into the community and threatened innocent people.

The Glens man also claimed that the majority of all illegal substances which are brought into the area for sale, originates from loyalist paramilitary gangs from big towns in the North and East Antrim areas.



He recalled a conversation with a parent, who told him about being stopped in the street and asked to settle their young person's drugs bill.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*