Dear National Trust...

MEMBERS of the Causeway Coast Community Association (CCCA) have penned an open letter to the Director General of the National Trust, Mrs Hilary McGrady, and issued an invite to their AGM at the end of this month.



In the letter, Mr Jim Wilkinson, Interim Chairman of the group, questions Mrs McGrady's recent comments, publicised in The Ballycastle Chronicle, where she stated that 'no-one has to pay to visit the Giant's Causeway.



In response to the letter, Mrs McGrady said it was “normal practice for a visitor attraction of this stature and all income generated on site is reinvested into caring for the Giant’s Causeway, as well as our other places across Northern Ireland.”



The letter from the CCCA questioned why visitors had to pay to view the stones and asked for an explanation.



It stated: “The recent headline piece in our local and some main stream UK newspapers from Hilary McGrady, quote 'No-one has to pay to visit Giant’s Causeway', was a welcome comment and of course Mrs McGrady is right in saying 'But somebody has to pay for the thing to be looked after. It doesn't come free.



'The visitor centre and visitor experience doesn't come free. So that’s why we charge for the visitor centre and we charge for the car park. That’s what you are paying for. You are not paying to get to the stones.'



“So let’s just take a closer look at what Mrs McGrady is NOT saying under the headline 'No –one has to pay to visit the Giant’s Causeway.'

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*