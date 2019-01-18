EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH WRC DRIVER KRIS MEEKE

Chris Roberts

Reporter:

Chris Roberts

In this week's Chronicle we speak exclusively to Kris Meeke as he looks ahead to the 2019 World Rally Championship season with Toyota Gazoo Racing, writes Jason Craig.

In Tuesday's paper read why the Ulsterman feels the one-year deal with the Japanese team has come at the right time in his career, and how he aims to capitalise on it with new team-mate, Sebastian Marshall.

Meeke also reflects on his acrimonious departure from Citroen Racing last May following his heavy crash on Rally Portugal, and why he believes it could have been career ending for him.

"You don’t  expect  that  from  a  big  team  like  Citroën," he tells the paper, "but  anyway  that’s  how  it  was  done by them.

"I’m really excited to get going with what is a new start for me, with a new team, a new car, and even a new co-driver."

