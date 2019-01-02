Positive festive feedback

WITH Christmas now firmly out of sight, the local Samaritans have revealed that the number of calls received over the festive period dropped in 2018 compared to previous years.



The Samaritans provide a 24 hour service seven days a week, throughout the UK and Ireland for those who want to talk.



Samaritans Coleraine and District branch Director Carol Nicholl described the fall in calls over the season of goodwill as “pleasing”.



Speaking to the Chronicle Carol said: “We had our usual calls at Christmas but nothing major to report and from our point of view things were not as busy as previous years which was quite surprising.



“Christmas seemed to be a positive time overall which is nice as it can be an unpredictable time of year,” said Carol.



She added: “It was excellent to see local businesses and organisations reaching out to those less fortunate by providing food and taking people out for a warm meal.”

