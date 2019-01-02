New unit to cut waiting times at Causeway Hospital

A NEW unit specialising in the care of frail, elderly patients is set to ease waiting times and cramped conditions at Causeway Hospital's emergency department this winter.



And the expansion of the hospital A& E department in the New Year will also mark an exciting new chapter in the Coleraine hospital's 17-year history.



Statistics show that around 46,000 people come through Causeway's emergency department doors a year; the equivalent of 125 a day. Forty per cent are over-75 and the latest developments reflect the increasing needs of the area's growing elderly population.



The Direct Assessment Unit, which opened on Tuesday, December 18, is among projects funded by Conservative/DUP confidence and supply deal.



The unit is situated in a refurbished day room between two acute care and stroke wards on the hospital's first-floor. But there are plans to move the it closer to the emergency department so the two can function side by side.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*