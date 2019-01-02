Anti-social behaviour levels fall fastest in Causeway district

RECORDED incidents of anti-social behaviour fell faster in Causeway Coast and Glens than anywhere else in Northern Ireland last year.



According to figures released by the PSNI earlier this month, incidents were down 18.4 percent over the last 12 months.



That meant there were 768 fewer reports made to police, bringing the number of incidents down from 4182 in 2017 to 3414 in 2018.



Compared to last year, all but one of the PSNI's eleven districts showed lower levels of anti-social behaviour.



However, the rate of decline in Causeway Coast and Glens was much faster than the 7.7 percent Northern Ireland average.



Anti-social behaviour incidents may include breaches of the law, but not to a level of severity that would prompt police to record a crime.



The report makes clear that the figures only relate to incidents reported to police and may exclude referrals to other agencies, such as local councils.



The authors caution that they only provide an indication of the true extent of reported anti-social behaviour.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*