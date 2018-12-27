'No-one has to pay' to visit Giant's Causeway

THE National Trust's UK chief has insisted no-one has to pay to visit the Giant's Causeway stones.

But the Director General defended charges for car parking and entry to the visitor centre.



Hillary McGrady acknowledged confusion existed over public access to the World Heritage site, but she said her organisation was attempting to be as open as possible.



“I'm really clear that anyone who wants to walk to the Causeway stones for free can walk to the Causeway stones,” she said during a weekend interview with the BBC.



“But somebody has to pay for the thing to be looked after. It doesn't come free. The visitor centre and visitor experience don't come free. So that's why we charge for the visitor centre and we charge for the car park.



“That's what you are paying for. You are not paying to get to the stones.



“Now I know there are lots of arguments – do we make it clear enough? Do we not make it clear enough – I know all of that. The signs are there. We are trying to be really open about that.