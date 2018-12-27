Logan's up for sale

9 °CFri, 28

Logan's Complex of Cloughmills is up for sale

LAST week one of North Antrim’s most iconic landmarks went on the market for sale.

The Logan’s Complex, Cloughmills which occupies an 8-acre site adjacent to the new Frosses Carriageway, is home to approximately twenty businesses.

The Complex we see today has been forty years in the making with owners Don and Joan Logan, now looking forward to a well-earned retirement.

The original home of Logan’s Fashions was transformed into a modern complex, housing a range of compatible and complementary businesses.

