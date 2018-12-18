Domestic abuse figures rise across borough

DOMESTIC abuse figures across the Causeway Coast and Glens have risen, new statistics have shown, as the PSNI appealed to victims over the festive season “not to suffer in silence.”



Province-wide the PSNI recorded its highest ever figure for domestic violence incidents in the 12 months leading up to September 2018.



Between 1 October 2017 and 30 September 2018, there were 31,008 domestic abuse incidents recorded across Northern Ireland, an increase of 5.4% on the previous year and the highest since records began in 2004/05.



On average, police officers respond to an incident every 17 minutes.



As the PSNI launched its annual domestic abuse Christmas campaign, which will run until mid-January, statistics showed that domestic abuse figures in the Causeway Coast and Glens area also increased during the same period.

*Full story inside this week's Chronicle*