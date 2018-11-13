Local charity's public thanks for donations and support

THE STAFF and volunteers at Solas Moyle say they are “completely overwhelmed” by the generosity of the public in both donations and support in recent months.

Stephanie Elder, Project Manager at the Ann Street premises, told The Chronicle the added support since August has proved to them that the stigma that often surrounds mental health issues is reducing.

Stephanie said: “We can't thank the public enough for every single thing they do for Solas. It's a vital service to the community but without the donations we would struggle to deliver all of our planned programmes.”

Since August this year Solas has received almost £6,000 from kind-hearted people in the community and for that, Stephanie said she and the Solas team and incredibly thankful.

She said: “Yoga in the Park run by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council raised £416.45, a Co-op book stall donated their proceeds for the month of July which totalled £407. We have used this money to bring a Mindfulness Parenting Course to Ballycastle.

“The Liverpool FC Supporters Club donated us £300 and we received £450 from Derek Mitchell's charity 'beard off'.

“Una and Tom McMillan held a coffee morning in the premises to raise money and awareness of IPF and donated £150 of their donations to Solas. This money will be reserved for individual treatments for anyone who has an IPF diagnosis.

“Local man Pontius Murphy painted stones as ladybirds which received a lot of attention! He left them in various places around the town/forests and when members of the public found them they made a donation and dropped in to the premises, which was excellent. Through his ladybirds we we received donations of £212.13.

“We also had our annual Battle of Brands this year, with the organisation by Una O’Halloran, this raised a fantastic total of £2053.79.

“Causeway Coast Shotokan Karate Club held an event organised by Peter McGrattan and donated us £600.

“We were donated £200 following a Ballymoney Traditional Music Evening. These funds were raised specifically for our Emotional Impact of Cancer support and were gratefully received.

“In more recent weeks, members of staff from the Ballycastle Council depot were involved in the Black and Amber Biggest Loser (BABL) and as as result of monies raised, we were donated £830.”

