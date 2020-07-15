New dates agreed for 41st Curtis Cup

THE R&A and the USGA have agreed that the 41st Curtis Cup between Great Britain and Ireland and the United States of America will now be played at Conwy from 26-28 August 2021.



Following cancellation of the match this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial encounter was initially rescheduled to take place from 3-5 September 2021.

With an increasingly crowded calendar, this meant it would have overlapped with the week of the Solheim Cup.



Duncan Weir, Executive Director Golf Development and Amateur Championships at The R&A, said: “We have listened to the feedback we received about the rescheduled dates for the Curtis Cup in 2021 and looked again at the schedule.

"We have moved the match forward by a week and introduced a Saturday finish to enable it to slot in ahead of the Solheim Cup.

"We are grateful for the assistance we have received from the USGA and hope this will offer the best outcome for the players of both teams.

"We look forward very much to welcoming them to Conwy in August next year.”