Portstewart Golf Club presents annual awards

MEMBERS of Portstewart Golf Club gathered at the weekend for the annual presentation of awards.

A host of trophies were presented on the evening.

Among the winners was Stephen Garrett who won the Club Championship Shield and local publican Declan Kelly who claimed the Visitor's Cup.

Meanwhile, Brian Frizelle scored 33 points over 14 holes of the Strand Course to bag his turkey in the weekend competition.

For all the latest news from around the clubs see this week's Chronicle.