Portstewart Golf Club presents annual awards

Portstewart Golf Club presents annual awards

Stephen Garrett is presented with the Club Championship Shield by Portstewart Golf Club captain Leo Diamond.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MEMBERS of Portstewart Golf Club gathered at the weekend for the annual presentation of awards.

A host of trophies were presented on the evening.

Among the winners was Stephen Garrett who won the Club Championship Shield and local publican Declan Kelly who claimed the Visitor's Cup.

Meanwhile, Brian Frizelle scored 33 points over 14 holes of the Strand Course to bag his turkey in the weekend competition.

For all the latest news from around the clubs see this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282