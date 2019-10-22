Kilrea Golf Club holds centenary dinner

BREAKING: Fire at chicken shed near Cloughmills
Adrian Logan was a popular host at Kilrea Golf Club's centenary dinner.
MEMBERS of Kilrea Golf Club have enjoyed a centenary dinner at the Galgorm in Ballymena.
Hudreds of guests enjoyed a wonderful evening of celebration, including a contribution from well-known local magician Rodd Hogg.
Television personality Adrian Logan was on hand to ensure everyone had a fantastic evening in his role as compere.
"The club wishes to thank all those who helped to make the evening such a tremendous success," said a spokesperson.
The centenary celebrations are set to continue early next month with the launch of a new book on the history of the club.
