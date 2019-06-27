Three places in The Open up for grabs

THREE players who finish in the top 10 and ties at this week's Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters, hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation, and who are not already exempt will earn places in The 148th Open being staged at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation is the eighth event in The Open Qualifying Series and will be played at Valderrama. It is the first time that the European Tour event has featured in the Series.

Players in the field at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation who are already exempt for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush: Jorge Campillo, David Lipsky, Adrian Otaegui, Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zander Lombard, Dimitrios Papadatos, Richard Sterne, Sergio Garcia, Joost Luiten, Andrea Pavan, Andy Sullivan, Mikko Korhonen, Jake McLeod, Jon Rahm, Oliver Wilson and Kurt Kitayama.

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week commencing June 24 will be awarded a place in The 148th Open.

Meanwhile, two players who finish in the top eight and ties at the Rocket Mortgage Classic who are not already exempt will earn places in The 148th Open being staged at Royal Portrush from 14-21 July 2019.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the ninth event in The Open Qualifying Series and will be played at Detroit Golf Club from 27-30 June. It is the first time that the PGA TOUR event has featured in the Series.

Players in the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic who are already exempt for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush: Byeong Hun An, JB Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Keith Mitchell, Kyle Stanley, Stewart Cink, Billy Horschel Kevin Kisner, Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Corey Conners, Charles Howell III, Patton Kizzire, Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Ernie Els, Sungjae Im, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed, Aaron Wise, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Luke List, Cameron Smith, Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman, Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama and Brandt Snedeker.

