Causeway Coast event set to swing into action

THE 148th Open isn’t the only big golfing event taking place on the the north coast this summer.

For next week sees the annual Causeway Coast Amateur Golf Tournament in association with Bushmills Distillery return to the area.

Reputed to be the biggest amateur golf event in Europe, the tournament has been running now for 52 years.

In that time, countless numbers of visiting golfers have enjoyed the winning combination of some of the finest golf in the world and the warm welcome for which we are famous.

This year’s tournament begins with a reception for participants and sponsors in Royal Portrush Golf Club on the evening of Sunday June 2.

And the event finishes with a prizegiving ceremony at Castlerock Golf Club on Friday June 7.

In between times, competitors will take on four classic links courses in Castlerock Golf Club, Ballyliffin Golf Club (Old Course), Ballycastle Golf Club and North West Golf Club in Buncrana, county Donegal.

“The tournament is a real highlight of the golfing calendar for many,” said a spokesperson for the organisers.

“Indeed, the event is popular, not only with Irish golfers, but with players from mainland UK, Canada, the USA, Scandanavia and right across continental Europe.