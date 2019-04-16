Tiger feat good for The Open

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

THE man charged with overseeing the return of The Open to Royal Portrush this summer admits Tiger Woods’ weekend victory at The Masters is ‘a story beyond our expectations’.

John Bamber, chairman of Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Open Championship Organising Commitee, admits he always hoped Tiger would be fit enough to compete but now believes he will start as favourite given the manner of his performance in Augusta.

Woods, not so long ago ranked outside the world’s top 1,000 golfers despite a stellar career in which he won 14 majors, defied convention to claim a fifth green jacket and complete what many are calling ‘the greatest comeback in sport.’

And, it’s not entirely inconceivable that he will have Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major wins firmly in his sights when he tees it up in Portrush in just three months’ time.

With the next two majors - the PGA and The US Open - taking place at courses on which Woods has won previously, organisers of The 148th Open are understandably excited at the prospect.

“We keep thinking that the story can’t get any better but then it continues to exceed our expectations,” John admitted to Chronicle Sport on Monday."

  •  To read the full story, see this week's Chronicle. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Charity night held in memory of Sonya

Kieran McGuckian, his daughters, son and grandchildren pictured with Sonya's sister Mary Margaret O'Neill and nieces Tina and MegHan during the fundraising event held in the Anzac, Ballycastle.

Charity night held in memory of Sonya

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282