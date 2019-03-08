LOCAL schools, golf clubs, tourism industry representatives and sports stars have joined together at Belfast City Hall to celebrate the first official stop of Tourism NI’s community engagement campaign ‘The Epic Journey to The 148th Open’.

The community event will take place in every county in Northern Ireland, as well as Dublin, to mark the excitement and civic pride surrounding the return of golf’s most prestigious championship to Royal Portrush for the first time in nearly 70 years this July.

Aine Kearney, Tourism NI Director of Business Support and Events, said: “The 148th Open is the biggest event that Northern Ireland has ever held and has been years in the making.

“We are partnering with Sport NI, golf clubs and councils at each Epic Journey event to drive interest and participation not only in golf, but also in all sport to ensure that hosting such a major event offers a lasting legacy for many years to come.”

The Epic Journey to The 148th Open tour will include golf’s most iconic trophy, the Claret Jug, along with a giant #TheOpen letter sculpture, designed by Tourism NI and made out of 4,000 golf balls, which was unveiled by global golfing hero and former Open Champion, Rory McIlroy, last October.

