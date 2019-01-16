Open places up for grabs

FOUR players who finish in the top 12 and ties at this week's SMBC Singapore Open and who are not already exempt will earn places in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush this July.

The SMBC Singapore is the third event in The Open Qualifying Series and will be played over the Serapong Course at Sentosa this week.

Players in the field at the SMBC Singapore Open who are already exempt for The 148th Open include Paul Casey, Shugo Imahira, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Yuki Inamori, Sergio Garcia and Shaun Norris,

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week will be awarded a place in The Open.

The 148th Open will take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 18-21.