Work begins on Straidbilly’s new double modular classroom block!

AFTER more than 10 years in the waiting, work has begun on the brand new double modular classroom block at Straidbilly PS!

The new state-of-the-art classrooms will be ready by the end of August or mid-September and the current canteen and a classroom will become a new multi-purpose hall!

Speaking to The Chronicle, Straidbilly principal Gillian McConnell said the floor space will be “highly beneficial” given that the school is currently oversubscribed.

She said: “Over the past few years the pupil numbers have risen and staff have been compromised for space.

“ It will be lovely to carry out all PE lessons now that we have this amazing space in school, it will allow us to be much more flexible with our PE.

“As usual the children will continue to have their swimming lessons at the JDLC.

“The pupils can't wait, they have watched with interest as the work has taken place, from the grass and trees at the back being stripped away and the concrete poured for the foundations.

“The topic in P2 was 'The Building Site' and we had lots of structured play sessions outside, the children had great fun pretending to be workmen. It's just great for the whole school community.

“Pupils, teachers, Board of Governors and parents are all so delighted to see this work taking place and we plan in the future to facilitate community events now that we have this extra space.”

Gillian explained that during the digging of the founds they discovered a 14ft dry well – which caused great excitement among the young pupils.

She concluded: “I'd like to thank everyone for their patience as this has been a long time coming, but it will be well worth it in the end.”