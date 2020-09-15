Swatragh ease past 'Screen to claim Intermediate title

WHILE Slaughtneil were garnering all the headlines for their eigth in a row success in the senior hurling championship, close neighbours Swatragh enjoyed celebrations of their own at the weekend.

The Davitts defeated Ballinascreen 2-13 to 2-09 at Celtic Park on Saturday to claim a second intermediate title in three years.

Paul Cleary led the way for the victors, scoring 1-5, in a fine individual performance.

Lavey, meanwhile, overcame the disappointing challenge of Banagher to win the Junior title on a score of 2-13 to 0-15.

Reports from both matches, plus, of course, the senior final which saw Slaughtneil get the better of Kevin Lynch's, in Tuesday's Chronicle.