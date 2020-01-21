McLarnon Cup win for Loreto College

Lorcan McMullen.

By Damian Mullan

TWO goals from star man Lorcan McMullen has helped Loreto College Coleraine defeat St. Malachy's Castlewellan in the Danske Bank McLarnon Cup

The Bannsiders defeated their county Down opponents 3-12 to 2-6 and will now play Aquinas Grammar, Belfast, in the next round.

McMullen, who helped himself to 2-1, was ably supported by Odhran McLarnon who scored 1-2 and Dara Mooney who fired over six points.

Meanwhile, the combined Derry city schools team, Cathair Dhoire, suffered a late McRory Cup defeat when they lost by a point to Patrician High School, Carrickmacross.

Finally, there was better news for the senior camogs at St. Pat's Maghera who have regained the Ulster title after several years out of the spotlight.

The south Derry school overcame St. Louis Ballymena in a well contested final under lights at The Loup.

For reports on all these games, see this week's Chronicle.

