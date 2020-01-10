Donegal end Derry McKenna Cup hopes

Donegal end Derry McKenna Cup hopes

DONEGAL ended Derry's slim hopes of making the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals after a comfortable victory at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

In a closely-fought first half, Declan Bonner's men held a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage through two scores by Peadar Mogan and points from Ryan Bell and Caolan Ward.

The scoring increased after the interval, with the visitors moving into a five-point lead before Ward fired home to put them further in control.

The scrappy nature of the game returned after Ward's effort, with Donegal winning by a comfortable 1-10 to 0-08 scoreline in the north-west derby.

McKenna Cup holders Tyrone progressed to the semi-finals by beating Armagh while Donegal, Down and Monaghan also progressed to the last four.

Ronan O'Neill netted twice as Tyrone overcame the Orchard team 3-18 to 3-15 to top Section C.

The Red Hands will meet Down in the semi-finals after they defeated Antrim 2-17 to 0-15 to win Section B.

Donegal won Section A with a 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Derry and were due to play best runners-up, Monaghan.

However, the county announced that they had withdrawn from the competition because of player unavailability with Sunday's semi-final clashing with the Sigerson Cup.

The decision was confirmed on Thursday night with 13 of the squad in Sigerson action this weekend and a number ruled out through illness and injuries.

The Ulster GAA turned down requests for a new date from both Donegal and Down.

Donegal said it was 'a decision not taken lightly and one which we regret having to reach.'

