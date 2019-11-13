Famous day for Slaughtneil club

SLAUGHTNEIL Robert Emmet's are the benchmark by which other clubs will be judged.

A small, rural outpost in the Oak Leaf county, the club continues to rewrite the record books in gaelic games.

Sunday past at Pairc Esler in Newry was simply another chapter in an incredible story as the club's senior hurlers and senior camogs won their respective Ulster titles.

The hurlers' victory over fancied Antrim champions Dunloy made it three Ulster titles in four years while the girls went one better - winning the Ulster crown for a fourth consecutive year.

It's an incredible run of success and one which rival clubs must look on with a certain degree of envy.

The hurlers and camogs will now enjoy a little down time before ramping up preparations for the All Ireland series at the start of the New Year.

