Slaughtneil make it seven in a row

SLAUGHTNEIL completed a 'magnificent seven' of Derry senior county hurling titles at the weekend but were pushed all the way by local rivals Kevin Lunch's.

The champions emerged 1-23 to 2-12 winners but the Dungiven men emerged with great credit given the level of their performance.

A crowd of just over 3,500 were treated to a terrific game of hurling at Owenbeg, and in particular a virtuso display of free-taking from Cormac O'Doherty.

He finished with a personal talle of 16, 14 frees, in a tremendous individual display on an afternoon when Slaughtneil re-wrote the record books.

There were also wins for Banagher in the Intermediate grade and Eoghan Rua Coleraine who claimed the Junior title.

Reports and pics from all three finals in this week's Chronicle.