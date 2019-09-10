Holders out of Derry SFC

HOLDERS Eoghan Rua Coleraine crashed out of this year's Derry Senior Football Championship at the first hurdle when they were beaten by Magherafelt on Saturday night.

The Bannsiders led by three points at half-time but a second half goal from Coleraine FC striker Emmett McGuckin changed the complexion of the game.

The Rossas withstood a late Coleraine challenge to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the evening at the same venue, Owenbeg, Banagher caused arguably the bigger upset when they defeated a fancied Bellaghy side.

The O’Neill’s Senior Championship quarter-final draw was made on Sunday following the completion of the weekend's games.

Ballinderry, who beat Dungiven by 6-18 to 1-14 on Saturday, will play championship favourites Slaughtneil.

Glen who overcame Loup on Sunday evening will play near neighbours Lavey, last year’s beaten finalists.

Swatragh v Banagher and Ballinascreen v Magherafelt are the other two pairings.

In the intermediate quarter finals the draw is Drumsurn v Ballerin, Desertmartin v Castledawson, Lissan v winners of Claudy/Steelstown replay and Doirte Trasna v winners of Faughanvale v Forteglen replay.