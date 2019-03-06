Cross & Passion go in search of All Ireland glory

CROSS & Passion senior camogs will look to the example of Slaughtneil as they prepare to contest their own All Ireland final this weekend.

The Ballycastle girls face first-time finalists St. Angela's of Waterford with the exploits of the Derry and Ulster club champions fresh in their minds.

The Emmet's girls bagged a third successive All Ireland title at the weekend and can provide inspiration for the north Antrim school.

The Moyle Road college is also contesting a third success final, though they have yet to claim the ultimate prize, losing on both previous occasions to Loreto, Kilkenny.

"St. Angela's are contesting their first final at this level but they have some talented players," said a Cross & Passion spokesperson.

