Cross and Passion girls back in All Ireland final

THERE will be a new name on the All Ireland Colleges Camogie trophy this year after Cross & Passion College and St. Angela's of Waterford came through their respective semi-finals at the weekend.

The Ballycastle school produced a superb performance to defeat St. Brigid's Loughrea 2-10 to 1-9 while the Waterford college shocked Loreto Wexford 3-9 to 2-8 in the other last four encounter.

It marks a return to the decider for the north Antrim girls who were denied by Loreto College Kilkenny 12 months ago.

The three-in-a-row Ulster champions owe a lot of their success to a heroic first half performance: playing into a strong wind, they led 2-5 to 0-5 at the break.

And, with Maeve Kelly and Rosin McCormick leading by example, Cross & Passion held on for a famous victory.

Report and pics in this week's Chronicle.