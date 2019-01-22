Derry face Antrim in league opener

DERRY get their Allianz National Football League campaign underway this weekend with a trip to Belfast to face Antrim.

The sides were originally due to meet at Glenavy but the game has been switched to Corrigan Park in the city.

The Oak Leaf men start as favourites to get out of Division Four but the Saffrons will provide stiff opposition in their own back yard in the opening round of fixtures.

Damien McErlean's side enjoyed a reasonable Dr McKenna Cup before losing narrowly to eventual champions Tyrone in the semi-finals.

Antrim, meanwhile, enjoyed a mixed McKenna Cup but under manager Lenny Harbinson will also fancy their chances of promotion to Division Three.

It all adds up to an intriguing clash between neighbouring counties.

