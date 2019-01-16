Derry away to Antrim in National League opener

DERRY'S bid for immediate promotion from Division Four of the Allianz Football League begins with the short trip to face neighbours Antrim next weekend.

The Oak Leafers face The Saffrons at Glenavy GFC on Sunday January 27 at the start of an important league campaign for Damien McErlean and his players.

A good showing against Tyrone in the McKenna Cup semi-final has injected some fresh confidence into a squad left reeling from relegation at the end of last season.

Derry will be many people's favourites for promotion but McErlean is on record claiming that there will be no easy games.

The other games in Division Four see Waterford taking on Wicklow, London hosting Limerick at Ruislip and Leitrim hosting Wexford.

In total, there will be 116 games across the four divisions in a campaign which will mark the 27th year of Allianz’ partnership with the GAA as sponsor of the Allianz Leagues, making it one of the longest-running sponsorships in Irish sport.

Kerry lead the way in terms of overall wins, with 20 titles to their name, closely followed by current holders Dublin who are on 13 and have won the Division One crown in five of the past six seasons.

