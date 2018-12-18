6 °CWed, 19

Sporting success for Loreto College

Referee Ken Lowry presents Loreto College captain Senan Devine with the Coleraine and District Year 8 trophy.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

IT'S been a week to remember on the sporting front for Loreto College Coleraine.

The school's Year 8 soccer team completed a remarkable hat-trick of victories in the Coleraine and District League with a hard-fought win over Limavady High School.

Two goals from skipper Senan Devine helped the Coleraine school to a 3-2 win over the Roesiders to maintain the school's enviable record in the competition.

Meanwhile, Year 13 student Leo Passmore has been honoured with a Senior Hurling All Star award by the Ulster Schools GAA Association.

Leo, a member of the Eoghan Rua Coleraine club, was named goalkeeper on the team which recognises the finest schools players across the province.

He was presented with his award at a special ceremony on Monday.

Full details in this week's Chronicle.

