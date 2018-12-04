Impressive Dunloy advance to semi final

Under 21 Football Championship

Dunloy ........................ 3-14

St. Gall’s ....................... 0-13

AFTER a group campaign filled with all sorts of problems Dunloy came good in this quarter final game at Woodlands against fancied St Galls.

Holding all the aces they came through with flying colours in recording an easy ten point success.

Leading 1-8 to 0-6 at the break a couple of second half goals did the trick. Deaghlain Smith scored their second shortly after the restart and the raced to what looked an invincible 2-11 to 0-7 advantage.

A late rally from the Milltown side saw they score five unanswered points to get themselves back with a shout but a late Keelan Molloy goal put the icing on the cake and a semi final spot.

