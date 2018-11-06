Camogs' quality comes to the 'four'

OUR Lady and St Patrick’s Knock may well be the up-and-coming side in Ulster schools’ camogie, but they still have a long way to go to mix it with the Ballycastle girls.

Twenty three points was the difference in this Slemish Park showpiece, Cross and Passion in a completely different class.

However, it wasn’t as easy as the final scoreline suggests, but Cross and Passion Ballycastle were comfortable enough in winning their fourth successive Ulster Schools’ Corn Eimhear title.

First time finalists, Our Lady’s and St Patrick’s Knock were with them, score for score, until the twenty second minute when Áine Magill picked up a loose ball, ran fifteen metres around the right side of the Knock defence and found the net for the opening goal and a 1-5 to 0-4 lead.

That score probably summed up the game in that Knock defended well as a unit and policed fairly well Ballycastle’s roving full-forward Riana McBride, but danger then surfaced from other players, while at the other end, only Beth Coulter carried any threat to the four-in-a-row aspirations.

To read the full story, pick up this week's paper.