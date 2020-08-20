Coleraine through in Europa League

COLERAINE left it late to book their place in the next round of the Europa League on Thursday evening - James McLaughlin firing home the winning goal a minute from the end of a nervy preliminary round tie against San Marino side La Firorita.

It was no more than the Bannsiders deserved on a night when they dominated, creating the majority of the chances.

But they were frustrated by long periods by their opponents, limited they might have been going forward but resolute in defence.

Coleraine picked up two bookings in the space of three first half minutes as the game started in nervous fashion from both teams.

First, midfielder Josh Carson received a yellow card following a tussle with his marker Simone Errico inside the La Fiorita goalmouth at a Coleraine corner before Aaron Traynor joined him in the referee's notebook following a foul on the halfway line.

Curtis Allen produced the home side's first chance after 19 minutes but his left foot curling effort drifted past the far post.

A minute later and Ben Doherty tried his luck from distance but his shot went narrowly past the post as well.

Coleraine forced a first save from keeper Gianluca Vivian in the 23rd minute when the stopper got down well to block Carson's right foot effort.

La Fiorita looked content to soak up the Coleraine pressure and hit on the counter attack and they showed glimpses of their pace just after the half hour mark, a poor final pass putting paid to their chance of a breakthrough.

Two minutes before the break and they went closer still, Armando Amati's cross-shot narrowly missing the target.

Stewart Nixon replaced Josh Carson at half-time, manager Oran Kearney perhaps worried about the early booking picked up by his midfielder.

And Nixon it was who set up James McLaughlin with a great chance in the 67th minute, pulling the ball back into the striker's path following a pin point kick-put from Gareth Deane.

McLaughlin caught the ball sweet but could only hold his head in his hands as La Fiorita keeper Gianluca Vivian reacted brilliantly to dive to his left and parry the ball away to safety.

But the same player made no mistake in the final minute of the game with a superb finish to seal a famous win.

More to follow...