BCOB boys know the Score

BCOB, winners of the Simplytect Monday Night Premiership.
THE Score Football Centre's Monday Night leagues have come to a close after an exciting season.
Among the big winners was BCOB who claimed the Monday Night Premiership for a third year in a row.
G&G United won the Monday Night Championship while Walk Like Wanyama are back in The Championship after winning the Simplytect Monday Night Division One title.
