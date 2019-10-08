Coleraine hosts Glens in League Cup

COLERAINE host Glentoran this evening (Tuesday) in the last 16 of the Bet McLean League Cup.

The sides fought out a 2-2 draw in the league at the Oval earlier in the year and a similarly tight contest is expected at The Showgrounds this evening.

Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney admits he is anticipating a tough game.

"Home advantage is the key thing for us," he said.

"They're definitely an improved side this season."

Coleraine go into the game on the back of a 4-1 win at Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

