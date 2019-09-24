Traynor delighted to finally be back

COLERAINE defender Aaron Traynor has thanked all those who helped him on his road to recovery after making his comeback from injury at the weekend.

The left-back played for just over an hour as the Bannsiders defeated Crusaders 4-2 in a thrilling encounter at The Showgrounds on Saturday.

And he hopes that having come through unscathed he can now battle for a place in Oran Kearney's team going forward.

"I'm glad I came through it injury free and I'm glad we got the win," admitted the 29-year-old.

The victory sees Coleraine, who host Larne this weekend, close the gap to the Crues to three points at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table.

