Kearney delighted with a week of progress

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney had a spring in his step last Friday evening after watching his side brush Glenavon aside with a comfortable 4-0 victory away from home.

Victory at Mourneview Park rounded off a busy week for the Stripes after progressing in the BetMcLean.com League Cup, the arrival of three new signings which was rounded off by a clinical performance in County Armagh.

Fixtures against Glenavon last season were somewhat disappointing for the Bannsiders as they only picked up two points from a possible twelve available, so victory last Friday evening came was welcomed by all involved with Coleraine.

Kearney and company look to have got their ‘mojo’ back and after an unbeaten start to the season so far, the Coleraine says that the squad is getting closer to a level which is accepted under his regime.

