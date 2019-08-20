4G pitch at Showgrounds receives positive reception

COLERAINE Football Club have announced plans to install a new 4G pitch at The Showgrounds by the start of next season.



The news was revealed to supporters by Chairman Colin McKendry at a recent event held in the Social Club on the Ballycastle Road.



The Bannsiders would follow in the footsteps of fellow Irish League clubs Crusaders, Cliftonville, Larne and Ards by putting in an artificial pitch.

The club had an application for Capital Grants rejected by the Council last week, but a spokesperson told The Chronicle that they are at a ‘preparatory stage’ of applying again.



The Club said it was "disappointed at the recent decision but understands that the Council has strict criteria to assess all applications".