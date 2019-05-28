Boss has done 'OK'

FORMER Coleraine manager Oran Kearney enhanced an already glowing reputation when he successfully managed to keep current club St. Mirren in the top flight of Scottish football at the weekend.

Kearney, who left Coleraine for Scotland just weeks into the 2018-19 season, has been hailed a hero by devoted Saints supporters who feared the worst for their team earlier in the campaign.

"For the manager come in and keep this team up? Honestly, I can't believe it,” said St. Mirren defender Paul McGinn.

“We just knew we needed a full clear out. He doesn't know the league, he doesn't know the country, never mind the league, and he's managed to come in and get boys in from everywhere and clubbed together and somehow managed to do it.”

St Mirren now look forward to a second consecutive year in the top flight.

The question is: will Oran Kearney be the man to lead them as speculation continues over a dramatic return to Coleraine and the Danske Bank Premiership for the former schoolteacher.