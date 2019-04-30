CFC Academy U-11s in NIBFA final

COLERAINE FC Academy Under-11s will contest the Subway NIBFA Under-11 Cup final in Belfast on Bank Holiday Monday.

The young Bannsiders will take on east Belfast club Glentoran in the decider which will take place at the Ulidia Playing Fields in Belfast. kick-off is 11.45am.

Coleraine, expertly coached by James Mulholland and Darren Howell, and ably supported by Dan Henry, start the final as underdogs but won’t be undaunted.

They have come through some difficult games on their way to the final and will quietly fancy their chances of causing an upset.

The squad has been together for a number of years now, playing through all the various age levels, and that has resulted in a tremendous team spirit.

Each one of the boys is from the north coast area and all regularly follow the fortunes of Rodney McAree’s senior players.