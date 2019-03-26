Big improvement need from Bannsiders

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree will be looking for a much improved performance from his players when they defend their Tennent's Irish Cup against Crusaders this weekend.

The defending champions take on in-form Crusaders in Saturday's Tennent's Irish Cup semi-final, hoping to banish memories of last weekend's dismal defeat to Institute.

McAree accepted that he and the players had 'cheated' the club with their below-par performance at the Brandywell and conceded that improvement was needed if they wanted to make it a hat-trick of Irish Cup final appearances.

"I hope that the players learn from their mistakes and that this does not happen again," said the Bannsiders' boss.

"The players will be up for it this week," he added.

Saturday's match at the Oval has a 5.30pm kick-off at The Oval and tickets are available from Ticketmaster.

