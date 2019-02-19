Larne pull out all the stops

LARNE chairman Gareth Clements says he is 'very confident' that a new stand for visiting supporters will be completed in time to host the club's Tennent's Irish Cup clash against Coleraine in less than two weeks' time.

Work has been ongoing at the Inver Park ground of the Championship leaders to complete the 700-seater stand in time for the visit of the cup holders on Friday March 1.

"Things are progressing at speed," said the Larne chairman this week.

"We are very confident that we will be ready."

Larne are just one win away from securing the Bluefin Sport Championship title while Coleraine remain in mid-table following Friday night's 4-2 defeat to Crusaders.

The Bannsiders will look to get back to winning ways this weekend when they entertain Glentoran.

For all the latest football news, see this week's Chronicle.