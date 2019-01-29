Swifts too good for sorry Bannsiders

Swifts too good for sorry Bannsiders

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree admitted former club Dungannon Swifts were the better team during Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership clash at The Showgrounds.

The county Tyrone side claimed a 2-1 win which brought the Bannsiders' seven game unbeaten run to a sorry end.

In truth, it could have been more for the visitors as they dominated for large parts against an under-par home side.

Speaking after the game, McAree accepted his players were second-best on the day.

And he has called on his players for a much improved performance as they continue their defence of the Tennent's Irish Cup this Saturday.

The cup holders host lower league Dergview knowing a win will get them in to the draw for the last eight.

For all the latest football news, including an interview with former Coleraine winger Darren McCauley on his move to Scottish Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle, pick up a copy of this week's Chronicle - out now!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Caring Caretaker' presents cheques

Davy Boyle Caring Caretaker presents a £7000 cheque to the Perinatal Trust Fund during his annual cheque presentation evening on Monday. Included are Kenny McMillan and Inese McMillan with children La

'Caring Caretaker' presents cheques

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282