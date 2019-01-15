Law seeks Swift outcome

PORTSTEWART FC manager Johnny Law hopes the referee's report into Saturday's abandoned league game against Sport & Leisure Swifts exonerates his player of any blame.

Saturday's game at Mullaghacall was blown up ten minutes from time following a number of skirmishes involving players from both teams

Police were called to the ground, but later confirmed that they would be taking no further action.

The Northern Ireland Football League said they were aware of the abandonment and will be reading the referee's report with interest.

"I'm confident the referee's report will tell the truth about what happened," said Law.

