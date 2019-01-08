Heights through to Junior Cup last 16

CONGRATULATIONS to Coleraine club Heights who booked their place in the last 16 of the Irish Junior Cup at the weekend with a hard-earned 3-1 away win at Moneyslane.

It was the stand-out result from a local perspective, with Magherafelt Reds failing to join them in the next round after going down at home to BB Old Boys.

The various leagues crank up a gear this weekend following something of an hiatus over the Christmas holidays and there are plenty of important games down for decision.

Tullans meet Macosquin in The Chronicle Cup in one of the stand-out games of the day which should attract a good crowd to Windyhall on Saturday morning.

For all the latest reports, results and fixtures for the week ahead, check out The Chronicle.